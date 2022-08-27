Read news from:
PODCAST: How to combat segregation, and is this Sweden’s ugliest ever election?

A weekly, behind-the-scenes look at the biggest news stories in Sweden with the journalists who know them best. Every Saturday with The Local Sweden.

Published: 27 August 2022 08:30 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Stockholm University sociologist Andrea Voyer, as well as regular panelists Becky Waterton and Richard Orange. We also have a chat with Stockholm University journalism professor Christian Christensen about the toxic nature of this year’s election campaign. 

Here are some of the issues we’re discussing: 

We also look at what’s happening in the opinion polls as the election draws ever closer. 

For our main topic this week we talk to Christian Christensen and our studio panelists about whether there has ever been an uglier election campaign in Sweden. This is also a question we put to readers this week and you can read some of the responses here: 

You can listen to the episode HERE. Please leave a rating or review wherever you listen to the podcast as it helps ensure that more people discover it. 

And don’t forget to hit the follow button (or + sign) on Apple or tap the notification bell on Spotify to ensure you get a reminder whenever we publish a new episode.

 

PODCAST: Parties target immigrant kids; Sweden Democrats’ election prospects

A weekly, behind-the-scenes look at the biggest news stories in Sweden with the journalists who know them best. Every Saturday with The Local Sweden.

Published: 20 August 2022 08:51 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange. We also have an interview with the Sweden Democrats’ leader, Jimmie Åkesson.

In this edition we discuss: 

For our main topic this week we examine the Sweden Democrats’ prospects in the upcoming election and hear what party leader Jimmie Åkesson has to say about work permits, ministerial posts, and how his party can exert the most influence. 

You can listen to the episode HERE. Please leave a rating or review wherever you listen to the podcast as it helps ensure that more people discover it. 

And don’t forget to hit the follow button (or + sign) on Apple or tap the notification bell on Spotify to ensure you get a reminder whenever we publish a new episode.

 
