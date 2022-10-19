Read news from:
Austria
IMMIGRATION

EXPLAINED: Who will be affected by Sweden’s new immigration policy?

Are you already in Sweden? Are you wondering whether changes to citizenship and work permits are likely to affect you, or when they will come into effect? Here's what we know so far about who will be affected.

Published: 19 October 2022 14:48 CEST
Photo: Lena Granefelt/imagebank.sweden.se

How does Sweden’s new government want to change migration policy?

The right bloc’s coalition agreement, the Tidö Agreement, mentions tougher work permit requirements, a longer qualifying period for citizenship and abolishing permanent residency, among other things. The agreement details the bloc’s policies for the next four years. You can read all the proposed policy changes in our article on the document here.

When will these changes come into force?

The short answer to this question is “probably a few years, but we can’t be sure”. The long answer to this question requires a bit of explanation into how the Swedish legislative system works.

First off, a law needs to go through six stages before it can be voted on in parliament. These are the directive, inquiry, final inquiry report, consultation, and draft bill stages, after which bills need to be checked and adapted by the lagrådet, or Council on Legislation.

By far, the most time-consuming stage of this process is the inquiry, which can take years, depending on the issue. It’s rarely shorter than a year, and can be much longer (for example, the inquiry in to introducing tests on language and cultural knowledge for citizenship took over a year and a half. It was started in October 2019 and ended in July 2021). 

Another stage which can be time-consuming is the consultation stage, which is often around 3 months. But, again, this can be shorter or longer.

The other stages in the legislative process usually take place relatively quickly. But as a general rule, it takes about two years from a law being proposed (as in, formally proposed by parliament issuing a directive), to it being voted on in parliament, so we can expect to see these laws reaching the vote in parliament around the end of 2024.

Some laws take longer. The proposed law on introducing language and cultural knowledge tests for citizenship was proposed three years ago at this article was written in October 2022 and has still not been approved by parliament.

The parties in the right-wing bloc behind the Tidö Agreement have said that they aim to get most of their policy through within the current mandate period, meaning that they’re hoping these proposals will become law before the next election in September 2026.

Will my citizenship or permanent residency be revoked?

Under current rules, once you have citizenship, you can’t lose it. New proposals will make it possible for your citizenship to be taken away (if you have dual citizenship), but that will only apply if you commit “system-threatening crimes”, or if your Swedish citizenship was granted based on fraudulent or incorrect information.

So, it won’t be revoked if you don’t fulfil new requirements such as passing a language or culture test, or if you haven’t lived in Sweden for long enough to qualify under new citizenship rules.

For permanent residency, it’s a bit unclear and also depends on what sort of permanent residency you have.

Under current rules, your permanent residency can be revoked after one or two years, depending on the kind of residence document you have.

The Tidö Agreement is unclear on whether permanent residency will be scrapped for all immigrants in Sweden, or just for asylum seekers, but the text on what will happen to current permanent residence holders states that “an inquiry will look into the conditions in which current permanent residency could be changed, for example by giving affected residence permit holders realistic opportunities to achieve citizenship within a limited time period”.

Current permanent residence permit holders could, for example, be allowed to keep their residency until they qualify for and are awarded citizenship. 

It remains to be seen how the law will treat those with permanent residency who come from countries which do not allow dual citizenship, or those with who lack the required income or who have insufficient knowledge of Swedish language or culture. 

Could I lose my work permit?

The new coalition government wants to raise the minimum wage for work permits to the level of a median salary in Sweden.

This is currently 33,200 kronor, meaning the measure will quite drastically reduce the number of people coming to Sweden to work. The current minimum wage for work permit applicants is 13,000 kronor a month before tax.

Again, these laws are expected to take at least two years to be passed. Work permits are awarded for two years at a time in Sweden, meaning that your current work permit will most likely run out before these laws come into effect.

The more interesting question here is how the new proposals affect your next work permit, when you renew it in the next two years.

If you apply for a work permit which is approved between now and the new law coming into effect, it is unlikely that you will have to supplement your already-approved permit with proof that your salary was above the new minimum level.

If, however, you apply for a work permit which is not approved by the time the new law comes into effect, your application could end up being subject to the new rules retroactively, meaning you would need to earn the new minimum salary in order to qualify, despite applying under current rules.

It’s maybe worth adding that there are some changes to work permits already in the pipeline, such as a reintroduction of labour market testing, which the outgoing Social Democrat government proposed in June 2022. It is unclear what will become of this inquiry, and it’s most likely that the government will not take the proposals forward in a bill. 

I’ve already applied for citizenship. Will the new rules apply to my application?

Waits for citizenship applications are currently as high as 39 months, much longer than the two years you should expect it to take for the for new laws to be passed.

In addition, some changes to citizenship rules are already in the pipeline, such as introducing language and culture tests for applicants. Unlike the last government’s work permit reforms, these changes probably will be pushed forward by the new government, so these could become law sooner.

It’s not clear whether changes to citizenship would apply retroactively or not, especially rules on the duration of your stay in Sweden before you qualify for citizenship.

Would applicants for citizenship have their applications rejected, despite qualifying for citizenship under the rules in place when they applied? Would their applications be approved on the condition they fulfil the residency requirement? Would applications, as one Moderate MP suggested, even be paused until new citizenship rules can come into effect?

It’s not yet clear, but if you’re worried about the rules becoming more restrictive, you want to become a Swedish citizen ,and you qualify for citizenship but have not yet applied, it may be a good idea to get your application in sooner rather than later. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do so.

ECONOMY

‘Sweden’s new migration policy will have huge impact on competitiveness’

With a sharp hike in the work permit salary threshold and tougher rhetoric and rules on migration, Sweden's new government risks depriving businesses of the foreign labour they need, argues Tove Hovemyr, public policy expert at Fores, Sweden's liberal think tank.

Published: 19 October 2022 10:18 CEST
Hovemyr told The Local that it was wrong to see the far tougher migration policy contained in the 62-page Tidö Agreement solely through the prism of asylum rights, as the proposals would also have a ripple effect throughout the country’s economy. 

“I think it will have a huge impact on Sweden’s competitiveness,” she said. “This is ultimately a question about Sweden’s growth, its businesses, and their ability to be competitive in a globalised world.”

Labour migrants who come to Sweden, she said, work, pay taxes and contribute to the welfare state as much as any other citizen, so when they come to work, it is “a win-win”, benefiting both the the country and migrants themselves. 

As a result, she said, it was not surprising that Facebook groups such as The Local’s own page, and those representing work migrants were full of distraught and angry comments following the announcement of the new government’s programme. 

“If you send the signal that you’re not allowed to come here and work, I understand why they would be angry. I would be too if I came to a country and contributed, and was told that I should leave because migrants are unwanted.” 

READ ALSO: How does Sweden’s new government want to change migration policy? 

She said that the new government’s plans to increase the minimum salary threshold for a work permit to the median salary (currently 33,000 kronor) would be felt most strongly in the hotel and restaurant industry, which she said “desperately suffers from a shortage of workers”, but it would also affect industries such as tourism and car repair. 

The health sector, which is heavily dependent on doctors, nurses and other personnel coming from abroad, would also struggle. 

The new work permit policy goes against the economically liberal, pro-business approach on which the Liberal and Moderate Parties, and even the Christian Democrats, had long prided themselves, fitting better with a protectionist left-wing ideology. 

“It’s not a liberal or even right-wing party policy. This is a Social Democrat policy, and that is why this is so surprising,” she said. 

The argument that curtailing work permits for jobs paying less than 33,000 kronor would help reduce unemployment did not stack up, she added, as claims that it will force employers in to recruit at home in Sweden ignored the fact, that these jobs already have to be advertised in Sweden for at least ten days before anyone can be hired from overseas. 

“If unemployed people, young people, and those who have recently come to Sweden through migration had been able to take these jobs, they already would have,” she said. 

“This is an argument based on a very socialist or social democratic view on the people in the workforce, which sees it as simply a workforce, instead of as individuals with individual competencies and abilities.” 

In her opinion, the real reason the government parties wanted to raise the work permit salary threshold was to appear tough on migration. 

“This is just gesture politics to show that these parties are anti-migration, no matter what type of migration it is,” she said. “You have to see that this is a part of the bigger trend of tougher migration policy, not necessarily of economic policy.”

Fredrik Malm, the Liberal Party’s vice chair, has argued that the salary threshold was necessary to prevent “slave labour” being imported to Sweden. 

“For me that that statement is appalling,” Hovemyr said. “Almost half of the Swedish population don’t have a salary above 33,000 kronor. Are they working on slave wages?” 

A far better way to protect foreign workers exploited by unscrupulous businesses would be to better police employers who abuse the system and suspend the work permits of those they employ. 

“In the current regulation that we have, it already states that you have to have an income that is enough to support yourself, and your salary also has to be in line with the customary wages in the industry.” 

Some of the other policies in the agreement made more sense, she said, pointing in particular to the decision to abolish the spårbyte, or “track change” system, which allows people who arrive in Sweden as asylum seekers to then apply instead for a work permit once they have arrived. 

“This is about removing incentives, it shouldn’t be seen as a labour migration issue,” she said. “This is an issue about asylum migration, and I’m not surprised by that because that has already been discussed in the committee that negotiated the latest migration policy regulation in parliament.” 

But even beyond the question of labour migration, she said that there were a lot of policies in the agreement that made her uncomfortable as a liberal. 

“This is most repressive government we’ve seen for many years in Sweden, and it will hit people with foreign nationalities, or who have parents of foreign nationality, particularly hard,” she said. “I think it’s very illiberal in many areas, especially when you look at the policies on criminality and migration.” 

One of the most worrying proposals, she said, was the plan to change the Swedish constitution so that dual citizens who commit serious crimes could have their Swedish citizenship stripped away from them. 

“It’s a slippery slope that I think is very dangerous in many ways,” she said. “And it’s also a way to make this a more repressive state.” 

She was also critical of a proposal to allow anonymous witnesses to testify in court, which she said had already been considered in a government inquiry in Sweden and rejected. 

“This would make it harder for someone under criminal charges to have a right to a fair trial,” she said. “But it is also something that has already been been criticised by the person who was responsible for investigating the possibility of having anonymous witnesses, because they concluded it wasn’t an effective measure to fight organised crime.” 

Finally, she said that she was concerned about the decision to reduce the number of UN quota refugees accepted by Sweden from 5,000 a year to around 900 a year. 

“Those are 4,000 of the people who are in the most urgent need of resettlement and asylum that are no longer going to have that possibility here in Sweden. And we know that the UN and the UNHCR are already crying out for countries to take more responsibility on this issue, not less.” 

