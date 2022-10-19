For members
EXPLAINED: Who will be affected by Sweden’s new immigration policy?
Are you already in Sweden? Are you wondering whether changes to citizenship and work permits are likely to affect you, or when they will come into effect? Here's what we know so far about who will be affected.
‘Sweden’s new migration policy will have huge impact on competitiveness’
With a sharp hike in the work permit salary threshold and tougher rhetoric and rules on migration, Sweden's new government risks depriving businesses of the foreign labour they need, argues Tove Hovemyr, public policy expert at Fores, Sweden's liberal think tank.
