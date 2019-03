If you love books, want to learn more about Sweden, or to connect with like-minded people, The Local Sweden's Book Club is for you. You don’t need to speak Swedish or even be located in Sweden to take part, and it's free to join.

So how does it work?

Each month, starting in April, we’ll be reading a different book with a connection to Sweden (chosen by Book Club Members) and chatting about it in our newly launched Facebook group, which you can join here. We'll also send out at least one newsletter a month with highlights from the group and more, and you can sign up for that by entering your email address below.

(You should get a welcome email after signing up. If you don't see it, check your spam filter to make sure you receive future newsletters!)

And we'll be organizing events for our Book Club members, beginning in Stockholm. We will announce details for our first event very soon, so keep an eye out for updates.

Above all, this will be a community, and we're keen to hear from readers about your preferred genres or any book or event suggestions. We'll do our best to select books that are widely available in translation and as e-books so that as many people as possible can take part, and will announce each title in advance.

If you'd like a say in how the Book Club is run and what we read, fill out the short survey below. You can also get in touch with us directly through email or, if you're a Member of The Local, by logging in to comment.