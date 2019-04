A new single called ’S.O.S.’ will be out already next week, while the new album will be available on June 6th. The new music will be the first released since the superstar’s death by apparent suicide in April 2018

The musician, whose real name was Tim Bergling, reportedly left a large volume of unreleased music behind and the songs that will make up the album ‘Tim’ were underway at the time of his death.

“He left behind a collection of more or less finished songs as well as notes, email conversations and text messages about how the music should sound,” the statement from Bergling’s agent said.

In a lengthy feature article published in the New York Times on Friday, producers working on ‘Tim’ said that most of the songs that will be included on the album were 75 to 80 percent complete when Bergling died in Oman at the age of 28.

His father, 73-year-old Klas Bergling, granted the Times his first formal interview since the DJ’s death and said he and his wife, the actress Anki Lidén, are still very “vulnerable” and struggling to understand their son’s death.

“The family is very traumatized. We want peace,” he said.

One of Sweden's biggest music exports, Avicii's first hit 'Levels' was released in 2011 and propelled him into the mainstream and made him an international superstar.

The Stockholm native became one of the world's most successful DJs and helped lead the global boom in electronic music.

His smash hit 'Wake Me Up' became the first song to be played more than 200 million times on Spotify in the history of the music streaming giant in 2014. The song featured soul singer Aloe Blacc, who also provides the vocals on ’S.O.S.’, which fans will be able to hear on April 10th.

The late musician’s family announced the Tim Bergling Foundation last month, saying it will focus on issues of mental health and suicide prevention.