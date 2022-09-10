PODCAST: Election fever, energy prices, and why integration is a two-way street

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange, as well as Julia Agha, the CEO of the Arabic-language Swedish news service Alkompis.

In the last episode before the Swedish elections we discuss what’s been happening on the campaign trail and how the eight parties in parliament are faring in the polls, we examine soaring electricity bills and how Sweden plans to deal with them, we look ahead to election day, how things work at the polling stations and when the result will start to become clear, and finally we will discuss why Swedish politicians need to get better at engaging with the country’s two million foreign-born residents.

Don’t miss Richard and Julia’s joint article on why nobody is really to talking to immigrants in this election.

