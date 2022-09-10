Read news from:
SWEDEN IN FOCUS

PODCAST: Election fever, energy prices, and why integration is a two-way street

A weekly, behind-the-scenes look at the biggest news stories in Sweden with the journalists who know them best. Every Saturday with The Local Sweden.

Published: 10 September 2022 09:18 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange, as well as Julia Agha, the CEO of the Arabic-language Swedish news service Alkompis

In the last episode before the Swedish elections we discuss what’s been happening on the campaign trail and how the eight parties in parliament are faring in the polls, we examine soaring electricity bills and how Sweden plans to deal with them, we look ahead to election day, how things work at the polling stations and when the result will start to become clear, and finally we will discuss why Swedish politicians need to get better at engaging with the country’s two million foreign-born residents.  

Don’t miss Richard and Julia’s joint article on why nobody is really to talking to immigrants in this election.

__

Here are links to some of the other stories we discuss (and the previous episode mentioned in the podcast where we talk about how to make your home more energy efficient): 

You can listen to the episode HERE. 



 

PODCAST

PODCAST: Fighting crime, and how could the Sweden Democrats change Sweden?

A weekly, behind-the-scenes look at the biggest news stories in Sweden with the journalists who know them best. Every Saturday with The Local Sweden.

Published: 3 September 2022 09:13 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange. Here are some of the issues we discuss:

We discuss also different approaches to tackling crime with Justice Minister Morgan Johansson and the head of the Helamalmö social movement Nicolas Lunabba

You can listen to the episode HERE. 



 
