COVID NEWS: The latest facts and figures about the pandemic in Sweden

As of December 28th, 15,286 people have been confirmed as having died after testing positive for coronavirus in Sweden (up from 15,265 on December 23rd). Sweden normally updates its data Tuesday-Friday at 2pm.

Since the start of the outbreak, 8,203 Covid patients have been in intensive care as of December 28th (up from 8,166 on December 23rd). The numbers also include those who die after receiving intensive care and patients who have recovered and been discharged.

There have been 1,294,560 confirmed cases of the coronavirus according to data reported on December 28th (up from 1,273,313 on December 23rd).

7,746,286 people aged over 12 had been given at least one dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus as of December 28th, and 7,370,712 had been given two doses. This means 85.7 percent of Sweden’s over-12 population has now had one dose, and 81.6 percent has had two doses. 2,399,970 people over the age of 18 have had three doses – 28.9 percent of that age group.

Everyone in Sweden is urged to stay at home if they are at all sick with possible Covid-19 symptoms (even a mild cough or headache), and get tested, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. Read more about the current rules here.

December 28th:

This is the first day since before the Christmas holidays that we get updated data on new infections and vaccinations.

There is likely still a Christmas lag, but we know that Sweden has confirmed 1,294,560 cases of coronavirus to date. A total of 15,265 people have died since the start of the pandemic within 30 days of testing positive, and 8,203 Covid-19 patients have received intensive care.

The number of patients currently receiving intensive care for Covid-19 continued to rise over Christmas and has now passed 100.

A total of 7,746,286 people aged over 12 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 7,370,712 have received two doses. This corresponds to 85.7 and 81.6 percent, respectively, of Sweden’s over-12 population. A total of 2,399,970 of over-18s have had three doses – 28.9 percent of that age group. Here’s The Local’s guide to how to book your booster dose in each Swedish region.

Starting today, many foreign travellers need to show a negative Covid test to be allowed to enter Sweden, regardless of whether or not they are fully vaccinated. Here’s what you need to know about the new rules and which Covid tests are considered valid for entry.

In a new article, The Local’s readers share their best advice for travelling to and from Sweden over the holidays as pandemic restrictions and staff shortages cause delays and cancellations.

